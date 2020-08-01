Gilbert G. Rieger Jr., 81, of Perry Township, Armstrong County, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 14, 1939, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Gilbert G. Rieger Sr. and Florence O. Plaisted Rieger.
Gilbert served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963.
As a boy, Gilbert learned to work on lawn tractors through his father's business, Freeport Lawn and Garden. While he enjoyed them all, his favorite tractors to work on were Gravely tractors.
Gilbert also enjoyed car cruising and was proud to be the owner of his most prized possession, his 1966 Pontiac LeMans. In his free time, he loved to fish, farm and garden.
Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Gilbert leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Eileen Brittner Rieger; his children, Ron Paul Rieger and his wife, Ruth, of Texas, Daniel Rieger and his companion, Janet Kerry, of Karns City, and Charles Richard Domhoff and his wife, Julie Marie, of Freeport; his sister, Linda Ochs and her companion, George Bonnett, of Chicora; his sister-in-law, Suzie Slagle Rieger of West Sunbury; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his children, Beth Ann and Wendy Sue; his brother, James E. Rieger; and two grandchildren.
RIEGER - Friends of Gilbert G. Rieger Jr., who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Gilbert will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.