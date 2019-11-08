Gladie Herold O'Day, 81, of Butler and a resident at St. John Specialty Care Center passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at UPMC Passavant.
Born May 23, 1938, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John Albert and Ina Mae Ellison Herold.
Gladie lived her life with a constant smile and great attitude through the good and the adverse times of her life. If you knew her, then you were blessed to have her in your life. She loved her family dearly and was always ready for a good visit! Whether she had to travel to see you or you came to her, she wanted to be together.
She retired from her career as an executive secretary and bookkeeper.
She was the beloved mother of Cheryl (Andrew) SeJan of Loris, S.C., Sean P. O'Day of Waynesboro, Pa., Kelly O'Day of Columbus, Ohio, and Erin C. Kapps of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Patrick Kapps, Derek Kapps, Alec Kapps, Zachary SeJan, Jacob SeJan and Abbey O'Day.
She was also the beloved sister of John "Jack" Herold of Spruce Pine, Ala., Patti (Dave) Paraska, Dale (Dianna) Herold and Judy (Ray) Heichel, all of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, David and James Herold.
O'DAY - Private services were held for Gladie Herold O'Day, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, by the family with interment at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
To leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019