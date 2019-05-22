Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladine Velma Wiles. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Service 11:00 AM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gladine Velma (Wolfe) Wiles, 93, of Kittanning died on Mondayin her home.

She was born on March 19, 1926, in East Brady, and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Ethel Wolfe.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kittanning, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Gladine was the founder of the Orphans of the Storm and was the business owner of Theo-Dean Pet Motel.She also was the founder of the pet therapy program at ACMH Hospital and was a humane officer. At one time, Gladine was a nurse's aide at FairWinds Manor and was a foster parent, Girl Scout and Brownie leader and a 4H leader.

She enjoyed going to camp at Armstrong Run, sewing, dancing with her husband, traveling, bus trips, horseback riding, horse shows, dog shows, but most important to her, was spending time with her family and her two grandchildren.

Gladine leaves behind to cherish her memory three children, Phyllis Wiles, Jay Wiles and Bethann (Brian) Galbraith, all of Kittanning; her grandchildren, Christi Wiles of Worthington, and Cody (Mia Ellis) Wiles of Penn Hills; her brother, Glenn (Nancy) Wolfe of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, "Henry."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wiles, who passed away in 1999.

WILES - Family and friends of Gladine Velma (Wolfe) Wiles, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdayin Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held from 10a.m. until the time of services at 11a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating.

Burial will follow in Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions toOrphans of the Storm, Attn: Hope Fund, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit



Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2019

