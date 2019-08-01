Butler Eagle

Gladys J. Mickel

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA
15139
(412)-828-3535
Gladys J. Mickel, 69, of Butler, formerly of Harmar Township, passed away on Saturday.
Born June 3, 1950, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Johnson) Mickel.
She was a 1970 graduate of Springdale High School.
She attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and liked NASCAR racing and country music.
She was the sister of the late Lois A. Mickel.
She is survived by her beloved companion, Sam MacDonald; her aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members.
MICKEL - Friends and relatives of Gladys J. Mickel, who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, are invited to a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Butler Arbors, 200 Lincoln Ave., Butler.
Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, Oakmont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019
