Gladys M. Embroski, 91, of Butler passed away Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 9, 1928, in Williamsburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Butcherine and Anna (Dellich) Butcherine.

Gladys was a homemaker and had worked as a seamstress at Bobbie Brooks for 18½ years, until they closed in 1979.

She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the American Legion 778, the 249 and the Butler Elks 170, and was a life member of the Slovak Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts and dancing.

Surviving are her daughter, Janet (Robert) McCandless of Hilliards; six grandchildren, Kim Schenck, Kathy Stanley, Chris Brown, Stacey McCandless, Stuart Smith and Shannon Smith; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Stephen Butcherine of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Embroski, whom she married July 1, 1977, and who died Oct. 18, 2013; one daughter, Patty Brown, who died Feb. 7, 2013; one son, Howard Smith, who died May 3, 2012; and two brothers, George and Charles Butcherine.

EMBROSKI - Friends of Gladys M. Embroski, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.

Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

