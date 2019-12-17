Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Marie Schweingruber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Marie Rueckwald Schweingruber, 86, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Luke Rueckwald.

A 1950 graduate of Zelienople High School, she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a degree in elementary education in 1954.

Gladys started the Prince of Peace Preschool where she taught both preschool and kindergarten students at a time when neither were included in the public school system in Greene Township. In 1970, she founded the St. John's Lutheran Church Preschool in Erie and taught there for 31 years, becoming affectionately known by the children and their parents alike as, "Mrs. S."

After her family and her teaching, Marie's first love was her backyard flower garden, where she could be found digging in the dirt almost every spring and summer day.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy M. Schweingruber DVM of Delmont, Pa.; two sons, Michael D. Schweingruber and his wife, Sandi, and Stephen P. Schweingruber of Erie; a sister, Marty Grassel of Ransom Canyon, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. David R. Schweingruber in 2011; and a sister, Ruth Oblock.

SCHWEINGRUBER - A service for Gladys Marie Rueckwald Schweingruber, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Erie.

Private burial will be held at Erie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Ruth Guild of St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Gladys Marie Rueckwald Schweingruber, 86, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.Born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Luke Rueckwald.A 1950 graduate of Zelienople High School, she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a degree in elementary education in 1954.Gladys started the Prince of Peace Preschool where she taught both preschool and kindergarten students at a time when neither were included in the public school system in Greene Township. In 1970, she founded the St. John's Lutheran Church Preschool in Erie and taught there for 31 years, becoming affectionately known by the children and their parents alike as, "Mrs. S."After her family and her teaching, Marie's first love was her backyard flower garden, where she could be found digging in the dirt almost every spring and summer day.Survivors include a daughter, Cathy M. Schweingruber DVM of Delmont, Pa.; two sons, Michael D. Schweingruber and his wife, Sandi, and Stephen P. Schweingruber of Erie; a sister, Marty Grassel of Ransom Canyon, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. David R. Schweingruber in 2011; and a sister, Ruth Oblock.SCHWEINGRUBER - A service for Gladys Marie Rueckwald Schweingruber, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Erie.Private burial will be held at Erie Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Ruth Guild of St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.scottfuneralhomeerie.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close