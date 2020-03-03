Glen Calvin Dunn, 89, of Butler passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 20, 1930, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, and was the son of the late William Witten Dunn and Elizabeth (Bruney) Dunn.
Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War.
After 20 years, he retired from Shaull Equipment, where he worked as a heavy equipment salesman.
Glen attended Nixon United Methodist Church.
He was a member of John E. Maier Lodge 729, Scottish Rite of Pittsburgh, Syria Temple, Variety Club, Amen Corner, American Legion Post 778 and the Penn Township Veterans Association.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Bird Dunn, whom he married July 12, 1952; two nephews, Glen T. Dunn and David M. Dunn, both of Michigan; and a sister, Betty Dunn of Owosso, Mich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister; and a brother.
DUNN - Private service and burial for Glen Calvin Dunn, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020