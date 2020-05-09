Glenn E. Filges
1929 - 2020
Glenn E. Filges, 91, of Butler passed away suddenly May 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry E. Filges and the late Cora Christie Filges.
Glenn worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 500, (which is now 420), for 69 years, retiring in 1991.
He was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, was on the church council and the property committee.
Glenn liked to hunt and was a competitive shooter. He enjoyed farming and raised Polled Hereford Cattle. Glenn loved tractor pulling with his John Deere G and won a lot of national championships. In his younger years, he was a baseball pitcher in the Butler County Baseball League and was an avid baseball fan.
Glenn is survived by his two sons, Dewayne E. (Diane) Filges of Butler, and Darrell G. (Sherry) Filges of Butler; one daughter, Sharon (Chad) Hemphill of Butler; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Rettig Filges, who passed away July 7, 1981; his second wife, Rose O'Donnell La Pearle Filges, who passed away Feb. 29, 2020; and one brother, Claude "Pete" Filges.
FILGES - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Glenn E. Filges, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Burial will take place in Gruenwald Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 9, 2020
eepe condolences.
Dan
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you all. Love, Terry & Debbie Terwilliger
Debbie Terwilliger
May 9, 2020
So sad to hear of Glenns passing. Always enjoyed talking with him at the gun shop. One of the nicest men I ever met. Deepest sympathy to his family. Joe and Brenda Fennell
Joe Fennell
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will be missed by this tractor puller friend. Albert and Karla Miller
Albert Miller
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss, I had the pleasure of working with him, he was truly a gentleman
Scott Allison
