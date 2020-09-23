1/1
Glenn R. Kerr
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn R. Kerr, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1938, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late Russell T. Kerr and Elinor (Steffler) Kerr.

Glenn worked mainly as a dairy farmer in Pennsylvania and Ohio. During his life, he owned two farms and had worked farming for others. Glenn also worked at Halstead Metal Products for a span of eight years.

Glenn's hobbies included football, which he played in high school, and tractor pulls. He also enjoyed racecars, fishing, camping and boating.

Glenn was preceded in death by his dad, Russell; his mother, Elinor; and two brothers, Dan Kerr and Norman Williamson.

He is survived by his former wife, Edna; his three sons, Dane (Denise), Ned (Lynda) and Brad (Lori); and seven grandchildren, Shane and Dillon, Alex and Brayden, and Levi, Seth and Kate.

He is also survived by six siblings, Gary Kerr, Sharon Brunswick, Tom Kerr, Ron Kerr, Scott Kerr and Sue Aul.

KERR - Services for Glenn R. Kerr, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved