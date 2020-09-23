Glenn R. Kerr, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1938, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late Russell T. Kerr and Elinor (Steffler) Kerr.
Glenn worked mainly as a dairy farmer in Pennsylvania and Ohio. During his life, he owned two farms and had worked farming for others. Glenn also worked at Halstead Metal Products for a span of eight years.
Glenn's hobbies included football, which he played in high school, and tractor pulls. He also enjoyed racecars, fishing, camping and boating.
Glenn was preceded in death by his dad, Russell; his mother, Elinor; and two brothers, Dan Kerr and Norman Williamson.
He is survived by his former wife, Edna; his three sons, Dane (Denise), Ned (Lynda) and Brad (Lori); and seven grandchildren, Shane and Dillon, Alex and Brayden, and Levi, Seth and Kate.
He is also survived by six siblings, Gary Kerr, Sharon Brunswick, Tom Kerr, Ron Kerr, Scott Kerr and Sue Aul.
KERR - Services for Glenn R. Kerr, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
