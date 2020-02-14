Glenn V. "Max" Wilson, 67, of Zelienoplepassed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
He was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late Glenn Stanley Wilson and the late Mercedes (Hackett) Wilson.
Max had his master's degree and had been a consultant for CPSB, and was a real estate broker at his firm, Max Business Group. He also gave guitar lessons at his store.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Duttry) Wilson; a daughter, Barb (Stephen Olsen) Parsons of New Brighton; a son, Bill Rose of Zelienople; his grandchildren, Marissa Olsen and Johnathon Parsons; a sister, Dawn DePasquale of Churchill; his twin brother, Richard (Amy) Wilson of Butler; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
WILSON - Services and burial will be private for Glenn V. "Max" Wilson, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020