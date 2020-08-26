Gloria Jean Navolio, 79, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.
She was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Ellwood City, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Young) Giglio.
Surviving are her son, David (Dee) Navolio of Glen Allen, Va.; a daughter, Anita Toner of Las Vegas, Nev.; her sister, Louise Fenechi of Sun City, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Maria Navolio, Joseph Navolio, Anthony Navolio, and Kimberly and Garrett Schultz; three brothers-in-law, Michael (Joyce) Navolio, John (Isabel) Navolio and Robert Navolio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Navolio, who passed away June 27, 2001; a sister-in-law, Diane Navolio; and her brother-in-law, George Fenechi.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Care Center nursing station 2B.
NAVOLIO - A memorial service for Gloria Jean Navolio, who died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
