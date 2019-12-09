Gloria Wolfe, 76, of Butler, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born April 12, 1943, in Broad Top, Pa. Gloria was the daughter of the late John C. and Roxie F. (Leavelle) Hulick.
Gloria worked as a switchboard operator for Butler Memorial Hospital.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Gloria also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and board games.
Gloria is survived by her three sons, John M. Wolfe and his wife, Jennifer, of North Washington, Richard M. Wolfe Jr. of Brandenburg, Ky., and Tim L. Wolfe of Butler; two daughters, Michelle M. Hayes of Butler and Traci A. Shearer and her husband, Randy, of Butler; one brother, Lester "Butch" Hulick and his wife, Elly, of Butler; one sister, Wanda Parnay of Bellefonte; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; family friends Pam and Dave Neely of Butler; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Bud" Wolfe Sr., who passed away Nov. 27, 2009; one brother, Hubert Black Jr.; and one sister, Betty Lou (Black) Powell.
WOLFE - Friends of Gloria Wolfe, who died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Living Word Evangelical Free Church, 222 Rieger Road, Butler.
A funeral service will be held immediately after with Pastor H. William Glassman officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019