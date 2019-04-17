Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Golda J. McCracken. View Sign

Golda J. McCracken, 94, of Portersville died on Friday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries of the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Golda was born on March 7, 1925, in Ulysses, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor (Mitchell) Woodcock. She was born and raised in Potter County.

She was the wife of Arnold McCracken, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2001.

Golda attended Robert Wesleyan and Houghton College in New York State, where she studied to be a teacher for students with learning disabilities.

In 1947, she moved to Oakdale, Ky. While in Kentucky, she met Arnold McCracken and they married in 1952.

In 1964, after 17 years and seven different homes in Kentucky, her family moved to Portersville, where she taught at Portersville Christian School.

She was a member of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union and was a life member of the God's Country Free Ministry in Coudersport.

Golda is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Melvin L. McCracken of Portersville, and Wesley R. and Marlene McCracken of Slippery Rock; a daughter and son-in-law, Esther E. and Sam Evans of Fort Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Rodney N. McCracken and his companion, Carol, and Renée A. and her husband, Jim McDevitt; and a longtime special friend, Heidi Moore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Golda was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Woodcock.

MCCRACKEN - Family and friends of Golda J. McCracken, who died Friday, April 12, 2019, are invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at God's Country Free Ministry, 1237 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Tremblay and her nephew, Rodney McCracken, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Raymond Corners Cemetery, Allegany Township.

