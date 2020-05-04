Gordon D. "Gordy" Bianucci, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
He was born in Butler on July 25, 1941, and was the son of the late Peter and Gladys Gall Bianucci.
Gordy was a 1959 graduate of Butler High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for 29 years in the hot mill furnace department at AK Steel, retiring in 2003.
Gordy was an avid golfer who loved playing in the Natili Golf League. He enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also enjoyed reading, solving puzzles and playing cards.
Gordy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Bianucci, whom he married Jan. 13, 1967; two sons, Todd D. Bianucci and his wife, Carol, of Chicora, and Mark D. Bianucci, of Karns City; his granddaughters, Brianna Bianucci and Shauna Bianucci, of Chicora; one sister, Pam Burke and her husband, Dan, of Renfrew; and a niece and a nephew.
BIANUCCI - There will be no visitation.
Private services for Gordon D. "Gordy" Bianucci, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 4, 2020.