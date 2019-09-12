Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Douglas Mackrell. View Sign Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location 130 Wisconsin Ave. Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-776-6610 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Douglas Mackrell, 64, of Prospect passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.

Born June 25, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of the late Norman C. Mackrell and Irene M. (Weller) Ames.

Gordon graduated from Butler High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in finance from Slippery Rock University.

Most recently, Gordon worked at BMW Motorcycles of Pittsburgh as their service manager and spent a total of 11 years in the motorcycle business. Before that, he worked as a finance manager in the car business.

Gordon enjoyed working on his bikes, planning motorcycle rides, and seeing the country on two wheels with his wife and friends.

With jocularity as his motto, Gordon loved to laugh and make others do the same. He was an excellent storyteller.

In his free time, he also enjoyed golfing, bowling, woodworking, hunting, spending time outdoors and enjoyed seeing classic cars. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years, Marjorie (Druschel) Mackrell; his sons, Jonathan Mackrell (Lauren Milkey) of Baden, and Benjamin Mackrell of Spring, Texas; his grandchildren, Jonathan Mackrell Jr. and Coralynn Mackrell; his siblings, Niles Mackrell of California, Norene Kniess of Rochester, and Lauryl Spence (Steve Hepler) of Sarver; his nieces and nephews, Renee Markovich, Jennyrose Spence, Gwyneth Druschel, Brian Kniess and Aaron Kniess; his mother-in-law, Marlene Druschel of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Gregory Druschel (Amanda) of Gibsonia; and his beloved cats, Gibbs and Jack.

MACKRELL - Friends of Gordon Douglas Mackrell, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Animal Friends, c/o Development Dept., 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



