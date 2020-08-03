1/
Grace B. Sharrar
Grace B. (McBride) Sharrar of Hermitage, passed away peacefully after 92 years of life on July 30, 2020, at her home with family at her side.
Grace was born on March 20, 1928, to Floyd and Alice (Myers) Book in Slippery Rock.
She had a love for people and was affectionately known as a loving, caring mother.
Grace was of the Presbyterian faith.
She enjoyed quilting, line dancing, completing jigsaw puzzles, and most importantly spending time with her family and extended family whom she adored.
Grace is survived by her sons, Daniel S. (Pamela J.) McBride of Fredonia, Brian L. (Glennon J.) McBride of Hermitage; her grandchildren, Andrea (Eric) Cranmer of Butler, Barbara (Pauline) McAllister of Texas, Celeste (Scott) Joseph of Butler, Rachel B. McBride of Portland, Ore., Jacob D. (Niki) McBride of Winston-Salem, N.C., Justine F. (Jeff) Lewis of Mars, Daniel C. (Jamie) Shea of Winnemucca, Nev., Stephen M. (Matthew Silva) McBride of Boston, Mass., Alexis L. (Faith) McBride of Greenville, Pa., Morgan B. McBride of Winston-Salem, N.C.; seven great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Lon J. McAllister of Florida; and her husband, Fred Sharrar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Marsden M. McBride; her daughter, Deborah Kay McAllister; her sister, June; and her brothers, Bob, Bill, Harold, and Paul.
SHARRAR - Private interment for Grace B. (McBride) Sharrar, who died July 30, 2020, will take place in Crestview Memorial Park Grove City.
Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
