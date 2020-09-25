1/1
Grace Deer Bell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Deer Bell, 92, of West Sunbury passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1928, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Walter J. Deer and the late Anna Brown Deer.

Grace worked as a welder for Pullman Standard. She also worked as a certified home health care aide, and worked at NHS Allegheny Valley School.

Grace loved taking care of her cats.

Grace is survived by her son, Walter McDonald of West Sunbury; and her longtime friend, Phyllis Fry of West Sunbury.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard C. McDonald; and her second husband, Leonard Dean Bell.

BELL - Friends of Grace Deer Bell, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Lay Pastor Ginger DiTullio, formerly of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will take place in North Side Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear a facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved