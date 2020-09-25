Grace Deer Bell, 92, of West Sunbury passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
She was born April 7, 1928, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Walter J. Deer and the late Anna Brown Deer.
Grace worked as a welder for Pullman Standard. She also worked as a certified home health care aide, and worked at NHS Allegheny Valley School.
Grace loved taking care of her cats.
Grace is survived by her son, Walter McDonald of West Sunbury; and her longtime friend, Phyllis Fry of West Sunbury.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard C. McDonald; and her second husband, Leonard Dean Bell.
BELL - Friends of Grace Deer Bell, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Lay Pastor Ginger DiTullio, formerly of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will take place in North Side Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear a facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
.