Grace Jean Sapar, 90, of Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 20, 1930, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Verness Morter and Florence (Fair) Morter.
She was retired from Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she worked as a dietary supervisor.
During her free time, she enjoyed bowling, bingo, crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Grace was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora.
Surviving are a daughter, Betsey (David) Bernsteil of Simpsonville, S.C.; two sons, Michael (Donna) Bobby of Butler, and Frank (Donna) Bobby of Liberty, S.C.; six grandchildren, Leigh Ann Burgess, Jessica Thomas, Erin Bernsteil, Joshua Bobby, Stephen Bobby and Juliane Bobby; eight great-grandchildren; and her faithful companion,"Babe" her loving dog.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sapar; and three brothers. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
SAPAR - Friends of Grace Jean Sapar, who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 11a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor will officiate.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorials be made to Pruitt Hospice, 301 Halton Road, Suite B, Greenville SC 29607.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
