Grace K. Kratz, 95, of Mars, passed away on Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born May 31, 1925, in Millvale, she was the daughter of the late J. Oscar and Hilda Schiefelbein Koenig.
Grace had worked at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, and then was the bookkeeper for Mars Auto Parts that she and her husband had owned.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mars, and the Jephthah Chapter 73 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also in the Mars American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Grace had been a volunteer at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars for more than 45 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Devine of Allentown (Pat); a son, Francis "Andy" Kratz Jr. of Gibsonia (Margaret); a grandson, Chris Devine (Caitlin); and four granddaughters, Isabelle, Jillian, Melanie and Emmalin Kratz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. "Babe" Kratz Sr., whom she married on Oct. 2, 1948, and who died on Oct. 28, 2019; her brother, Robert F. Koenig; and a sister, Marilyn Schmidt.
KRATZ - Friends of Grace K. Kratz, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Entombment will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Care Center.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.