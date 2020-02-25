Butler Eagle

Grace LaCava

Obituary
Grace (Magnelli) LaCava, 97, formerly of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Grace was born Jan. 25, 1923, in Pittsburgh. She was the wife of the late Frank R. LaCava, who passed away in November of 1991.
She is survived by her four sons, Matthew D. LaCava of West Deer Township, Peter F. (Carol) LaCava of Russellton, Paul A. (Sue) LaCava of Cranberry Township, and Mark G. (Kathy) LaCava of Valencia; her daughter, Christine Lachina of Hampton Township; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Emily (Panza) Magnelli; three brothers; and one sister.
LACAVA - The family of Grace (Magnelli) LaCava, who died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
She will be laid to rest at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Grace's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020
