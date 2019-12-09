Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace P. Berteotti. View Sign Service Information Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace P. Berteotti, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Parker Personal Care Home with family by her side.

Grace was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Kaylor, Pa., on the family farm. She was the daughter of the late Ethel (Cimra) and John Berteotti.

She later resided in Karns City.

In her earlier years, she cleaned homes and later was a nurse's aide at Chicora Medical Center where she provided exceptional care for her patients.

Fondly known as "Aunt Gay" and "George," she lent a helping hand caring for family and hosted many nieces and nephews for summer stays on the farm.

She enjoyed painting, crocheting, country music, playing cards and family corn roasts.

She is survived by one sister, Rosalie Hartzell of Knox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and their spouses, Joseph (Esther), Frank (Dru), John (Martha), and Louis (Gertrude); three sisters, Alvera, Mary (James) Infantino and an infant sibling, Emily; three nephews, Frankie and Greg Berteotti and John Hartzell; and a brother-in-law, Ron Hartzell.

BERTEOTTI - Friends of Grace P. Berteotti, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., in the heart of downtown Chicora.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, Pa.

Please meet at the church.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bradys Bend, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Paddy's Ladies or St. Patrick Parish, 915 State Route 68, East Brady, PA, 16028.

For more information, visit



