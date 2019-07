Greg Bollinger, 49, of Hilliards, passed away unexpectedly Friday.Greg was born March 11, 1970, in Grove City. He was the son of Stanley Bollinger and Lynette Campbell Sampson.Greg was a welder by trade. He was a "Jack of all trades" who would help anyone and was kind to everyone.Greg is survived by his mother, Lynette, and Randy Sampson of Warren, Ohio; his father, Stanley, and Jean Bollinger of Warren, Ohio; his special aunt, Kim Campbell; several aunts and uncles; his cousins, Bob, Janet and Stacey McCandless; his grandmother, Edith Sampson of Ohio; his special friend, Kelly Parks, and her son, River; his stepsister, Amy Bhargava; and his stepbrother, Adam Harris.BOLLINGER - Friends of Greg Bollinger, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.Burial will be private.Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com