Greg Bollinger, 49, of Hilliards, passed away unexpectedly Friday.
Greg was born March 11, 1970, in Grove City. He was the son of Stanley Bollinger and Lynette Campbell Sampson.
Greg was a welder by trade. He was a "Jack of all trades" who would help anyone and was kind to everyone.
Greg is survived by his mother, Lynette, and Randy Sampson of Warren, Ohio; his father, Stanley, and Jean Bollinger of Warren, Ohio; his special aunt, Kim Campbell; several aunts and uncles; his cousins, Bob, Janet and Stacey McCandless; his grandmother, Edith Sampson of Ohio; his special friend, Kelly Parks, and her son, River; his stepsister, Amy Bhargava; and his stepbrother, Adam Harris.
BOLLINGER - Friends of Greg Bollinger, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.
Burial will be private.
