Gregg K. Heffley, 70, of Richland Township passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was the beloved husband for 48 years of Deborah S. Kieffer Heffley.
Gregg was a truck driver for the family business Pittsburgh Auto Salvage Service. Most of all, he enjoyed being "Pappy" to his grandchildren.
He was the loving father of Tanya Sue Heffley, Aaron C. (Jenna) Heffley and the late Tara Christine Heffley; the brother of Scott (Travis Fischer) Heffley, Sandy Heffley, Keith (Cheryl) Heffley, Lisa Heffley and Grant Heffley (fiancée Lynn Linkhauer); and was the cherished Pappy of Terrance, Kayden, Roman and Micah.
HEFFLEY - Friends of Gregg K. Heffley, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Paul Becker will be officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Royal Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019