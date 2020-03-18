Gregory Charles Miller, 76, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born April 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys Miller.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Stamerra) Miller, whom he married on April 6, 1991; the loving father of Nikole (Craig) DeWitt, Amber (Timothy) Baker, Ashley (Mike) McAneny and the late Kelly (surviving Joe) Perry; the dear granddad of Lauren, Kayla, Jack, Evan, Jacob, Ruby, Lucy, Jaxson, Penny and Mia; and the brother of Bob Miller, and the late June.
He is also survived by his long-time friends, Steve Roberts and Steve Goldberg.
Greg will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor and, most importantly, the love for his family, especially his grandchildren.
He loved adventure, especially those on his Harley with his wife by his side enjoying the open roads, that often times had no destination.
Music was also a big part of his life, as he had a band for many years. He wrote much of his own music, including songs for his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Greg also loved everything Disney.
To characterize him in a few words, Greg was one of the "good ones," and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
MILLER - Family and friends of Gregory Charles Miller, who died Monday, March 16, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ferdinand Church.
Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020