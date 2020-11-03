Gregory D. "Greg" Norton, 69, of Mars passed away into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the peace of sleep and from the comfort of his home of natural causes.
Born July 10, 1951, in Butler, he was the son of the late David and H. Maxine Davison Norton.
Greg made his home and life in Mars, and loved its residents. He was a social member of the VFW, belonged to the Mars United Methodist Church and served on the board of directors of Quality EMS at the time of his passing. He was regularly found greeting neighbors and friends for breakfast around town over the years. The Norton Christmas party will be remembered as a place for neighbors to gather in holiday cheer - eat, drink, sing and dance - merriment at its finest.
A talented musician, Greg was an original member of "The Jentz" band and often played aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet.
Aside from music, he had many passions. He traveled extensively, held a pilot's license, loved to scuba dive and was a motorcycle enthusiast. For many years, he helped to produce the "Thunder Over Adams" fireworks display for Adams Community Day, and delighted as much in the pyrotechnics as the friendships formed.
Greg made his career in technology, beginning in telecommunications, spanning nearly five decades, and retiring as channel sales manager at Dell Computers. He owned local tech company, Computer Troubleshooters. Many in the community knew him as the solver of viruses, finder of lost emails and small business networking guru.
For his family, he was a shoulder, an advocate and a leader in faith.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marcia Brooks Norton; his two bonus daughters, Shelley Fusaro (William) of Valencia, and Connie Seibel (Brent Cable) of Pittsburgh; his sister, Jodi Keller (Brian) of Brunswick, Md.; his brother, Mark E. Norton of Brunswick, Md.; his nephew, Justin Keller (Hailey); his niece, Jessica Hinton; his great-nieces and great-nephews, London, Lola and Liam Keller, and Hadley and Dash Hinton; and his sisters-in-law, Dawn Brooks Wilbern (John), Candice Wallingford, Lynda James (Tommy) and the late Jodi Brooks and Bobby Brooks.
He lives on in the hearts that he leaves, and in doing so, he shall never die.
NORTON - Friends of Gregory D. "Greg" Norton, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Please wear masks and social distance, as per guidelines.
Private burial will be in Mars Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quality EMS, 222 Brickyard Road, Mars, PA 16046.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
