Gregory L. Huff, 53, passed away on Thursday at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1965, in Butler, and was the son of Bonnie Sarver and Pete Huff.

Gregg had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. He was a kind, caring man and was generous to a fault.

He had a passion for interior design, decorating, cooking and entertaining. He was the life wherever he was.

He loved his great-niece, Desiree, and spoiled her every chance he had.

Gregg most recently was employed as a manager at Circle K in Charlotte, N.C. Previously he had been employed at Stickley Audi & Co. in North Carolina, Thomasville Home Furnishings in Pennsylvania, and had his own business, Gregg L. Huff Interiors. Before that, he had a mortgage company and sold real estate.

He is survived by his parents; a sister, Robin (Huff) of Butler; three nephews, Blake, Bryant and Bryce, all of Butler; and a great-niece, Desiree.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

HUFF - A memorial service for Gregg Huff, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Fared Drive, Butler, and will be officiated by Pastor Andy Wills.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.

