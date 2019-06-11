Gregory Stuart Young, 62, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Thursday at his residence.
He was born Dec. 27, 1956, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Ernest Grant and Beulah "Jane" (Brown) Young.
Greg had worked at Belmont Confections.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Cottrill) Young of Newton Falls, Ohio; two daughters, Autumn Young and Samantha Young, both of Newton Falls, Ohio; two sisters, Carolyn (Dean) Brinker of Cabot and Cheryl (Pat) Pennington of Butler; and two brothers, James (Debbie) Young of Sarver and Gary (Marlene) Young of Natrona Heights.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and a brother.
YOUNG - Private viewing and services were held for Gregory Stuart Young, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Interment in the Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019