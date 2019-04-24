Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, 50, of Slippery Rock, West Liberty Borough, passed away at her residence at 7:10 a.m. on Mondayafter a four-year illness.
She was born on March 27, 1969, in Grove City, to Catherine Mary (Marshall) Bosch and Richard Carl Bosch.
Greta graduated in 1988 from Slippery Rock High School.
She was a homemaker and loved being with family and friends.
She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos and working in her garden. "She was in her garden every day."
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.
Greta is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Dailey; two sons, Joshua Adam Dailey and Garrett Richard Dailey, all at home; her dad, Richard; a brother, Michael Bosch; and two sisters, Carrie (Joe) Senge and Kimberly (Brent)Humphrey, all of West Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.
Greta was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Mark Bosch; and a sister, Catherine Bosch.
DAILEY - Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or memorial service for Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, who died Monday, April 22, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
