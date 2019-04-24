Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greta Marie Dailey. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, 50, of Slippery Rock, West Liberty Borough, passed away at her residence at 7:10 a.m. on Mondayafter a four-year illness.

She was born on March 27, 1969, in Grove City, to Catherine Mary (Marshall) Bosch and Richard Carl Bosch.

Greta graduated in 1988 from Slippery Rock High School.

She was a homemaker and loved being with family and friends.

She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos and working in her garden. "She was in her garden every day."

She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.

Greta is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Dailey; two sons, Joshua Adam Dailey and Garrett Richard Dailey, all at home; her dad, Richard; a brother, Michael Bosch; and two sisters, Carrie (Joe) Senge and Kimberly (Brent)Humphrey, all of West Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.

Greta was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Mark Bosch; and a sister, Catherine Bosch.

DAILEY - Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or memorial service for Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, who died Monday, April 22, 2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.



Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, 50, of Slippery Rock, West Liberty Borough, passed away at her residence at 7:10 a.m. on Mondayafter a four-year illness.She was born on March 27, 1969, in Grove City, to Catherine Mary (Marshall) Bosch and Richard Carl Bosch.Greta graduated in 1988 from Slippery Rock High School.She was a homemaker and loved being with family and friends.She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos and working in her garden. "She was in her garden every day."She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.Greta is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Dailey; two sons, Joshua Adam Dailey and Garrett Richard Dailey, all at home; her dad, Richard; a brother, Michael Bosch; and two sisters, Carrie (Joe) Senge and Kimberly (Brent)Humphrey, all of West Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.Greta was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Mark Bosch; and a sister, Catherine Bosch.DAILEY - Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or memorial service for Greta Marie Bosch Dailey, who died Monday, April 22, 2019.Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.