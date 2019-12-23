Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen D. Ehlman. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen D. Ehlman, 73, of Butler passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center, after a long and courageous battle against cholangiocarcinoma, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John Shoup and the late Ann Hosak Shoup.

Gretchen graduated from Butler High School.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Gretchen was the director of the Redevelopment Authority and city controller for 25 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her sister-in-law to many casinos. Gretchen liked playing the lottery and watching football. Gretchen loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Gretchen is survived by one daughter, Amy Sheptak; one son-in-law, J.R. Dickison; two grandchildren, Chelsey Roc and Coltyn Dickison; two nieces, Donalee (Bryan) Thomas of Butler and Sally (Randy) Brown of Butler; one nephew, Johnny Shoup of Butler; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Shoup; one sister-in-law, Peggy Shoup; one nephew, David Shoup; and one niece, Baby Peggy.

EHLMAN - Friends of Gretchen D. Ehlman, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Father John Baver, officiating.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W 13400 S. Ste 510, Herriman, Utah, 84096.

Online condolences can be given at



