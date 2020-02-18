Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guretta G. Yaracs. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Guretta G. Yaracs, 75, of Butler passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Born Nov. 25, 1944, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Dorothy (Stevenson) Heath.

She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She was self-employed as a beautician for many years.

Following her retirement, she spent many years serving at the Donut Connection. She really enjoyed the people she served.

In her earlier years, she and her husband, Walt Yaracs, started their own auctioneering business that they ran for many years.

Guretta enjoyed crocheting, hair styling and doing beauty work. She also enjoyed her Dachshund dogs, wrestling and her cup of Java. Her favorite country western musicians were Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

She opened up her home to many people over the years.

Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Green and Darla (Phillip) Abraham, both of Butler; three grandchildren, Faith, Hope and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; three sisters; and a brother.

YARACS - Visitation is private for Guretta G. Yaracs, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.

Interment will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Guretta G. Yaracs, 75, of Butler passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.Born Nov. 25, 1944, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Dorothy (Stevenson) Heath.She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.She was self-employed as a beautician for many years.Following her retirement, she spent many years serving at the Donut Connection. She really enjoyed the people she served.In her earlier years, she and her husband, Walt Yaracs, started their own auctioneering business that they ran for many years.Guretta enjoyed crocheting, hair styling and doing beauty work. She also enjoyed her Dachshund dogs, wrestling and her cup of Java. Her favorite country western musicians were Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.She opened up her home to many people over the years.Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Green and Darla (Phillip) Abraham, both of Butler; three grandchildren, Faith, Hope and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; three sisters; and a brother.YARACS - Visitation is private for Guretta G. Yaracs, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.Interment will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close