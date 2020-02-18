Guretta G. Yaracs, 75, of Butler passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.
Born Nov. 25, 1944, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Dorothy (Stevenson) Heath.
She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She was self-employed as a beautician for many years.
Following her retirement, she spent many years serving at the Donut Connection. She really enjoyed the people she served.
In her earlier years, she and her husband, Walt Yaracs, started their own auctioneering business that they ran for many years.
Guretta enjoyed crocheting, hair styling and doing beauty work. She also enjoyed her Dachshund dogs, wrestling and her cup of Java. Her favorite country western musicians were Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
She opened up her home to many people over the years.
Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Green and Darla (Phillip) Abraham, both of Butler; three grandchildren, Faith, Hope and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; three sisters; and a brother.
YARACS - Visitation is private for Guretta G. Yaracs, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.
Interment will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020