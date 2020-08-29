Gwendolyn Turner Wood, 95, of Butler born Oct. 17, 1924, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Wood, to whom she was married for 72 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Rich) Fulkerson of Asheville, N.C., and Carol (Dave) Fulkerson of Harrison, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephen (Krista) Fulkerson, Tim (Amy) Fulkerson, Brenda Chiou, Michelle (Anthony) Boston, Mark (Megan) Fulkerson, Michael (Kim) Fulkerson, and Emily (Ron) Stamper; 18 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Wesley, Hannah, Micah, Levi, Joshua, Luke, Leah, and Carter Fulkerson, Jacob, Noah and Jack Stamper, Liam Klumb, and Brianna, Hannah, Brielle and Isaac Boston.
She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis (Roger) Bacon, Berdette (Grace) Turner, Eileen (Nelson) James, the late Eunice (Donnie) Hixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Gwen was a member of Butler Community Alliance Church.
She had been a high school science, elementary and Sunday school teacher.
She loved gardening, reading her Bible and praying each day that every one of her family members would love and follow Jesus.
WOOD - The family of Gwendolyn Turner Wood, who passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Brownsdale Cemetery, with services to follow.
All attending are required to wear a facial covering.
Arrangements are under the direction of A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Additional information available at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com
.