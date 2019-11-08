H. Joann Claypool, 79, of Findley Township, formerly of Butler, passed at home on Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2019.
Joann was born April 4, 1940, in Big Run, Pa., to Charles E. and Ruby P. (Reitz) Allshouse.
Joann married Gene R. Claypool on Sept. 24, 1988.
She was a member of Irwin Presbyterian Church.
Joann was a waitress in the Grove City and Butler area for many years, and she retired from Adesa Auto Auction, where she worked in the cafeteria.
Joann enjoyed bowling, playing Chinese checkers and train dominoes.
She is survived by her husband, Gene, at home; six children, Ed Hodge, Patti Brown, Jeff (Shari) Claypool, Dave (Donna) Claypool, Peggy (Vaughn) Kirkman and Andy (Carolin) Claypool; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Gadsby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donald Hodge; and two sisters, her twin, Ora Ann, and Dorothy June Allshouse.
CLAYPOOL - Visitation hours for H. Joann Claypool, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Mount Irwin Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019