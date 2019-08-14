Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Joyce "Joyce" Catt. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 E. North St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

H. Joyce Catt, 87, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the Orchard of Concordia.

She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Butler, at the family residence on West Boyd Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Stephen A. Curry and the late Edna I. Wineberg Curry.

She was a 1950 graduate of Butler High School.

Joyce was employed at Heckett Engineering for 10 years. Following a five-year retirement, she was the news director for 10 years at WBUT and then a receptionist at WISR.

Joyce was a life member of First United Methodist Church, where she was on Worship Committee, Women Society of Church, and Membership Committee. She was a member of the Asbury Sunday School Class and the 3Ms (Merry Mature Methodists).

Joyce was a member of Maqueda Lodge Order of the Eastern Star, and past president of Intermediate League of Butler, past president of Butler Federation of Women's Club, past president of Soroptimist International, and the past chairperson of the Butler Traveling Library. She also was a member of the board of directors for the Butler Symphony Orchestra, and a past member of the Slippery Rock University board of directors.

Joyce enjoyed being a foster grandmother at Butler County Community College Childcare Center and Butler County Children's Center.

She is survived by one son, Dr. Stephen R. Catt of Butler; one sister, Beryl Tait of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Catt, whom she married on June 8, 1951, and who passed away on June 15, 1998; one brother, David Ross Curry; and one sister, Virginia Rose Hartung.

CATT - Friends of H. Joyce Catt, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with Tom Holman and Pastor David Janz of First United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will take place in Summit Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at



