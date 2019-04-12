H. Lloyd Wagner, 75, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully at home on Sunday.
Lloyd was the loving husband and best friend of Susan (Jordan) for 54 years; proud father of Lisa (Bill) Klenoshek; and devoted grandfather to Tanner Klenoshek and Zoey Klenoshek.
Lloyd's favorite past-times included hunting, watching Pirates and Steelers games, along with attending his granddaughter's softball games.
WAGNER - Per his wishes, there will be no public funeral services for H. Lloyd Wagner, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Lloyd will be honored at a private celebration of his life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie.
