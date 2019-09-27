Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Louise "Louise" Rupert. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM West Freedom United Methodist Church Parker , PA Funeral service 4:00 PM West Freedom United Methodist Church Parker , PA Send Flowers Obituary

-- Rupert, H. Louise "Louise" H. Louise Rupert, 88, of Clarion, formerly of West Freedom, passed to Paradise at 4 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a brief illness.

Born Sept. 9, 1931, in Wayne Township, Dayton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Bargerstock Rumbaugh.

Louise graduated from Dayton High School and became a registered nurse.

She was a 60-plus-year member of West Freedom United Methodist Church and served in many capacities in the church. She was also a life member and past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 60 of Parker.

Retiring from nursing in 1970, she became a member of the "Nutty Knitters" group that gathered to knit, eat and share recipes.

While working as an emergency room nurse, she met patient Meredith Rupert, who would become her husband on Dec. 30, 1953. Meredith passed away Oct. 18, 2011.

Louise lived much of her life in West Freedom and moved to Water Run Living Center three years ago. Following her recent strokes, she was being cared for by the staff at Clarview.

Louise is survived by two sons, Samuel E. (Joyce) Rupert of Parker, and Randall E. Rupert of Clarion; her stepgrandkids, Cindy (Scott) King of Parker, and Timothy (Deb) Shook of Butler; her stepgreat- grandchildren, Justin (Kylee) Shook, Keighlene (Tom) Linamen and Keaton King; and her great-great- granddaughter, Teagan Jade Shook, who was born Sept. 24, 2019.

RUPERT - Friends of H. Louise Rupert, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Freedom United Methodist Church with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers officiating.

Private burial will take place Monday morning at the West Freedom Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louise's honor may be made to the West Freedom United Methodist Church, Parker, PA 16049.

To view or to send condolences, please visit



-- Rupert, H. Louise "Louise" H. Louise Rupert, 88, of Clarion, formerly of West Freedom, passed to Paradise at 4 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a brief illness.Born Sept. 9, 1931, in Wayne Township, Dayton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Bargerstock Rumbaugh.Louise graduated from Dayton High School and became a registered nurse.She was a 60-plus-year member of West Freedom United Methodist Church and served in many capacities in the church. She was also a life member and past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 60 of Parker.Retiring from nursing in 1970, she became a member of the "Nutty Knitters" group that gathered to knit, eat and share recipes.While working as an emergency room nurse, she met patient Meredith Rupert, who would become her husband on Dec. 30, 1953. Meredith passed away Oct. 18, 2011.Louise lived much of her life in West Freedom and moved to Water Run Living Center three years ago. Following her recent strokes, she was being cared for by the staff at Clarview.Louise is survived by two sons, Samuel E. (Joyce) Rupert of Parker, and Randall E. Rupert of Clarion; her stepgrandkids, Cindy (Scott) King of Parker, and Timothy (Deb) Shook of Butler; her stepgreat- grandchildren, Justin (Kylee) Shook, Keighlene (Tom) Linamen and Keaton King; and her great-great- granddaughter, Teagan Jade Shook, who was born Sept. 24, 2019.RUPERT - Friends of H. Louise Rupert, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Freedom United Methodist Church with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers officiating.Private burial will take place Monday morning at the West Freedom Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louise's honor may be made to the West Freedom United Methodist Church, Parker, PA 16049.To view or to send condolences, please visit www.buzardfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close