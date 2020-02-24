Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Paul "Paul" Starr Jr.. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Thomas in the Fields Anglican Church 4106 St. Thomas Dr. Gibsonia , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

H. Paul Starr Jr., 92, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Barnabas Home.

Born in Butler on April 29, 1927, he was the son of the late H. Paul and Gladys V. Cruikshank Starr Sr.

A 1945 graduate of Mars High School, Paul had been an Eagle Scout with the Cooperstown Boy Scouts. He graduated from Penn State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering.

He served as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy during World War II.

Paul was the retired owner and president of H.P. Starr and Sons Lumber Company in Middlesex Township and Evans City. His father, brother and he started the business together.

He served on the board of directors of Mars Bank and the Bakerstown Savings and Loan Association.

He was a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Gibsonia. He served in the Vestry. He was a charter member and past president of the Rich-Mar Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also belonged to John E. Mair Lodge 729 F.&A.M., the Syria Shrine, Consistory, the Jesters, and the Butler Country Club.

He and his wife, Eileen, traveled extensively and visited Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Africa, Ireland, France, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Greece and Italy and also visited all 50 states except for North Dakota.

On Jan. 31, 1953, he married Eileen Drennan Starr. She passed away Feb. 23, 2015. They were married for 62 years.

Surviving are his four children, Eileen Florence Starr (Timothy Evans) of Bowling Green, Ky., H. Paul Starr III (Annamarie) of Valencia, Linda Edith Starr McNamara (Thomas) of La Jolla, Calif., and Donna Starr-Deelen (Bart) of Kensington, Md.; and his beloved grandchildren, Maura Francis, Brendan Thomas, Margaret Eileen and Claire Starr McNamara, Elayne Lida Deelen, Olivia Pauline Deelen, Ethan Starr Evans, and Anastasia Marie and Paul Charles Starr. His brother, William P. Starr (Mary Ann) of Valencia; his nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, King, also survive.

The family wishes to thank Mary T., Gretchen H., Linda W., Ronna M., John C. and the staff of St. Barnabas Home.

STARR - Friends of H. Paul Starr Jr., who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Thomas in the Fields Anglican Church, 4106 St. Thomas Dr., Gibsonia.

Memorials may be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box 83775, Phoenix, Ariz., 85071, to the Lighthouse Foundation, 116 Brownshill Road, Valencia, Pa., 16059, or to the Fisher House (for military families), 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, Md., 20852.

Directions and condolences are available at







