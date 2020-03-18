Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. R "Baretta, Rick" Scott Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 (724)-867-0023 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

H. R. "Baretta" "Rick" Scott Jr., 66, a lifelong Emlenton resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at his home.

Rick was born on Jan. 17, 1954, in Oil City. He was the son of the late Hugh R. "Dick" and E. Jean Merchant Scott.

He was a 1971 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg, and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Clarion University.

In his earlier years, Rick had been employed at Quaker State in Emlenton, and for more than 25 years, had been employed by Emlenton Borough in the maintenance department and retired as maintenance supervisor.

He enjoyed photography, watching movies, especially "B" horror flicks and Baretta most especially enjoyed a cold "brewski" with his friends at Otto's Tavern.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Britt Scott, who passed away Aug. 1, 2009. The Scotts were married in Emlenton on May 6, 1986.

Surviving is a daughter, Mariann Scott Reilly and her husband, Jim, of Jefferson Hills; a stepdaughter, Danielle Britt and her fiancé, Dan Miller, of Grove City; a stepson, Aaron Evers of Kittanning; four grandsons, Logan Reilly of Jefferson Hills, Corbin Scott and Stryker Stearns of Titusville, and Vincent Lanza of Grove City; three granddaughters; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Miranda C. Scott; a brother, Joseph Kusick; a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Hemphill; his grandparents; and a number of aunts and uncles.

SCOTT - Friends of H. R. "Baretta" "Rick" Scott Jr., who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Brian Hauser, pastor of Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox officiating.

Interment will take place Friday morning at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.





