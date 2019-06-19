Hagan Smith, 72, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Penn Township, passed away suddenly on April 18 in Ocala Regional Hospital.
He was Born Dec. 25, 1946, in Allais, Ky., the son of John and Virgil Smith.
Hagan was a U.S. Navy veteran, honorably discharged in 1968 with the National Defense Medal.
He was a member of Christ's Family Church in Chicora.
He was a lifelong defender of freedom and private property rights, and a teacher of the U.S. Constitution and the Common Law Grand Jury.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his companion of 41 years, Bonnie Doran, whom he committed himself to on March 17, 1980, his children, Ronald Smith, Sandra Smith and David (MeLynda) Smith; two stepsons, Henry and Mike Goetzmann; his grandchildren, Kaysie, Joshua, Amanda, Doug, Sean, Cody and Johanna; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mae Wainwright, John H. (Rae) Smith, Martha Lou Shortridge, Doris (Kenneth) Wainwright, John D. (Kim) Smith, Linda (Johnny) Wilson and Donald Ray (Tammy) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hinds and Bonnie VanWyck.
SMITH - A memorial service for Hagan Smith, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of Christ's Family Church, 334 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
Full military honors will be conducted by Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legions at Christ's Family Church.
Memorial donations may be made in Hagan Smith's honor to Christ's Family Church, 334 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora, PA 16025
For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019