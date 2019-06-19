Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hagan Smith. View Sign Service Information Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-2200 Send Flowers Obituary



He was Born Dec. 25, 1946, in Allais, Ky., the son of John and Virgil Smith.

Hagan was a U.S. Navy veteran, honorably discharged in 1968 with the National Defense Medal.

He was a member of Christ's Family Church in Chicora.

He was a lifelong defender of freedom and private property rights, and a teacher of the U.S. Constitution and the Common Law Grand Jury.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his companion of 41 years, Bonnie Doran, whom he committed himself to on March 17, 1980, his children, Ronald Smith, Sandra Smith and David (MeLynda) Smith; two stepsons, Henry and Mike Goetzmann; his grandchildren, Kaysie, Joshua, Amanda, Doug, Sean, Cody and Johanna; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mae Wainwright, John H. (Rae) Smith, Martha Lou Shortridge, Doris (Kenneth) Wainwright, John D. (Kim) Smith, Linda (Johnny) Wilson and Donald Ray (Tammy) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hinds and Bonnie VanWyck.

SMITH - A memorial service for Hagan Smith, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of Christ's Family Church, 334 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.

Full military honors will be conducted by Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legions at Christ's Family Church.

Memorial donations may be made in Hagan Smith's honor to Christ's Family Church, 334 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora, PA 16025

For more information, visit







