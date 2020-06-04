Hannah Irene Stiver
1930 - 2020
Hannah Irene Stiver, 89, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Specht and Minnie May Boofer Specht Spiker.
She attended Mt. Nebo Presbyterian Church, in Whitestown.
While raising children, she enjoyed working on farms with her second husband.
She loved watching hummingbirds, growing flowers, canning and baking bread. She will be remembered for her vegetable soup and spending quality time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her loving children, Donna Sarvey of Butler, Sharon (Tim) Sarvey Reedy of Butler, and Dorothy Stiver Homison of Butler; family friend, Carol Scheller of Boyers; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Specht; her mother, Minnie May Spiker; her stepfather, Charles Spiker; her first husband, Chris Queen; her second husband, Ardell Stiver; her infant daughter, Marie Stiver; two sons, Ronald Queen and Allen "Bud" Queen; her daughter, Mary Jane Stiver; her granddaughter, Darla Carothers; and two sons-in-law, Albert Sarvey and Kenneth Sarvey.
STIVER - Visitation for Hannah Irene Stiver, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following CDC guidelines, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Edward L. Raisley Funeral home, 387 Main Street, Prospect.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Maley, officiating.
Interment will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
7248652442
