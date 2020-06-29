Harley George Walter
1944 - 2020
Harley George Walter, 76, of Sarver, passed away Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born in Pittsburgh on March 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Harley C. and Virginia Stockhausen Walter.
Harley worked as a graphic designer and salesman for over 30 years.
He is survived by his children, Bradley Walter and Megan Walter, both of Florida; a brother, Edward (Rebecca) Walter, of Buffalo Township, with whom he made his home; a sister, Gail Walter, in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a son, Harley Dean Walter; a brother, Dean Walter; and a sister, Sharon Gatz.
WALTER - Arrangements for Harley George Walter, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, are private under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
