Harold A. Macurdy
Harold A. Macurdy, 63, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, July 13, peacefully, at his residence.
Harold was born in Natrona Heights, on Feb. 15, 1957, a son of the late Charmaine D. (Eichenlaub) and Donald A. Macurdy.
Harold was a 1975 graduate of Freeport High School. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport.
He was a laborer at Holbein Inc. in Sarver. He also worked in maintenance at Buffalo, River Forest and Buffalo Valley golf courses.
Harold enjoyed going to camp to hunt and fish, taxidermy, and attending class reunions.
Harold is survived by his stepson, Corey and Amy Westerman of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers, Mark and Amy Macurdy of Raleigh, N.C., Scott and Joyce Macurdy of Butler, and Neal and Elaine Macurdy of Buffalo Township; three sisters, Dawn Marie and George Billman of Palo Alto, Calif., Laurie Kolish of Winfield Township, and Beth Macurdy of Buffalo Township.
He is also survived by four grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William E. Kolish.
MACURDY - A private family visitation was held for Harold A. Macurdy, who died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A public Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with the Rev. Gilbert Gente officiating.
All attendees must wear a mask in the church and observe all social distancing guidelines per the state of Pennsylvania. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
July 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Macurdy family... Harold was a friend to everyone...he will be greatly missed❣
RW & Jodi Grafton
Friend
July 15, 2020
my deepest sympathies and prayers for his family Harold was a fun loving man and great friend RIP bud
Huck Livingston
Friend
July 15, 2020
God Be With You And Your Family Always My Friend!!
Jeffrey Freude
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
arold was such a nice guy in the Class of 75!!! My Deepest Sympathy To The Family!!! ❤
Debbie Pastoria
Classmate
July 14, 2020
Harold was everybodys friend and he will be missed by everybody. God bless Harold Macurdy.
Dennis Sample
Friend
July 14, 2020
Harold was a warm and welcoming friend. He had a kind word and smile for everyone. He will be missed by so many people. Prayers for his family .
Barb and Mike Cicholski
Classmate
July 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Metz
Classmate
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Harold, he was such a great guy!
I remember him hanging around with my brother Randy in high school. He was so kind to everyone. God bless your whole family.
Paula Keener Motosicky
Acquaintance
