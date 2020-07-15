Harold A. Macurdy, 63, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, July 13, peacefully, at his residence.
Harold was born in Natrona Heights, on Feb. 15, 1957, a son of the late Charmaine D. (Eichenlaub) and Donald A. Macurdy.
Harold was a 1975 graduate of Freeport High School. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport.
He was a laborer at Holbein Inc. in Sarver. He also worked in maintenance at Buffalo, River Forest and Buffalo Valley golf courses.
Harold enjoyed going to camp to hunt and fish, taxidermy, and attending class reunions.
Harold is survived by his stepson, Corey and Amy Westerman of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers, Mark and Amy Macurdy of Raleigh, N.C., Scott and Joyce Macurdy of Butler, and Neal and Elaine Macurdy of Buffalo Township; three sisters, Dawn Marie and George Billman of Palo Alto, Calif., Laurie Kolish of Winfield Township, and Beth Macurdy of Buffalo Township.
He is also survived by four grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William E. Kolish.
MACURDY - A private family visitation was held for Harold A. Macurdy, who died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A public Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with the Rev. Gilbert Gente officiating.
All attendees must wear a mask in the church and observe all social distancing guidelines per the state of Pennsylvania. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
