Bishop Harold "Buckle" Hutchison, 95, of Petrolia, a longtime, highly respected Church of God of Prophecy pastor, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Harold was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Karns City. He was the son of the late Frank and Rebecca Myers Hutchison.
He attended school in Karns City, and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, where he held many positions, before being called into the ministry in 1975. Previously, he worked at Starlight Refinery in Karns City.
Buckle is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Cousins Hutchison, whom he married March 28, 1948; a son, Frank, and his wife, Frankie Hutchison, of Kittanning; a special nephew, Bishop Alan Ion, and his wife, Jackie, of Parker; and two special nieces, Alisa Fleeger and her husband, Bryan, of Butler and Kristen Albert and her husband, Chuck, of Karns City, and their children.
He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Armeida McElravy, Joan Barger, Carole Cousins Kelly and Sherry Gibson and her husband, Bob; one brother-in-law, Virgil Cousins, and his wife, Sandy; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by five brothers; four sisters; six brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
HUTCHISON - Friends of Harold Hutchison, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Bishop Alan Ion, church pastor, and presiding Bishop Mark Menke, PA state bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
