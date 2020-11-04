Harold E. Stivason Sr., 83, of Lyndora passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Herbert and Stella (Altman) Stivason.
Harold was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He retired from Pullman Standard, where he had been a welder.
Surviving are his two sons, Harold Stivason Jr. of Ohio, and Richard (Debbie Trinkley) Stivason of West Sunbury; two daughters, Janet (Loyal) Fend of Lyndora, and Tammy (Mike) Thompson of Butler; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers and a grandson.
STIVASON - Private services and burial for Harold E. Stivason Sr., who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, will be held in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
