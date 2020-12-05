1/1
Harold E. Swift
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold E. Swift, 84, of Gibsonia, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Eugene and Mae Surrena Swift.

He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Janet L. Weigle Swift.

He also was the loving father of Susan (Thomas) Galey, Carol (Keith) Unitas and Thomas (Lisa) Swift; the brother of Wayne (Suzanne) Swift and James (Cathy) Swift; and the proud grandfather of Colin (Megan) Galey, Jessica Galey, Zane Unitas, Hayden Unitas and Nico Swift.

He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Clare and Ethan Galey.

Harold was a graduate of Butler High School, where he was a standout athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.

He went on to graduate with a B.S. in chemistry from Allegheny College, and earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.

Harold worked for over 30 years with Gulf Research Laboratories as manager of research, as well as for PPG Industries, and over the course of his career, was responsible for more than 100 patents. He continued to work until the age of 79 with the Office of Technology Management at the University of Pittsburgh.

Harold was a 60-year member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church, where he served on many boards and committees and taught Sunday school.

He loved to fish, especially with his son, Tom, play golf, and most of all, be with his beloved family.

SWIFT - A celebration of life service for Harold E. Swift, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at a date to be announced.

Arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, or Vincentian Nursing Home.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved