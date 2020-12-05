Harold E. Swift, 84, of Gibsonia, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born March 27, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Eugene and Mae Surrena Swift.
He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Janet L. Weigle Swift.
He also was the loving father of Susan (Thomas) Galey, Carol (Keith) Unitas and Thomas (Lisa) Swift; the brother of Wayne (Suzanne) Swift and James (Cathy) Swift; and the proud grandfather of Colin (Megan) Galey, Jessica Galey, Zane Unitas, Hayden Unitas and Nico Swift.
He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Clare and Ethan Galey.
Harold was a graduate of Butler High School, where he was a standout athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.
He went on to graduate with a B.S. in chemistry from Allegheny College, and earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.
Harold worked for over 30 years with Gulf Research Laboratories as manager of research, as well as for PPG Industries, and over the course of his career, was responsible for more than 100 patents. He continued to work until the age of 79 with the Office of Technology Management at the University of Pittsburgh.
Harold was a 60-year member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church, where he served on many boards and committees and taught Sunday school.
He loved to fish, especially with his son, Tom, play golf, and most of all, be with his beloved family.
SWIFT - A celebration of life service for Harold E. Swift, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at a date to be announced.
Arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, or Vincentian Nursing Home.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
