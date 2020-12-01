Harold Frank Hutchison, 65, of Kittanning passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after a long illness.
He was the son of Betty Jane and the late Harold "Buckle" Hutchison.
Frank was married to Frankie (Gifford) Hutchison in 2004. He was close with her family, and is survived by David and Sandi Gifford, and their children, Hunter, Madison and her fiancé, Tristan Rhoades.
Frank was an excellent guitar player, and was in many bands throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed hunting with his father, and vacationing in Tennessee.
In addition to his mother, Frank is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
HUTCHISON - A memorial service for Harold Frank Hutchison, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City, with the Rev. Alan Ion, church pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
