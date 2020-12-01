1/1
Harold Frank Hutchison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Frank Hutchison, 65, of Kittanning passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after a long illness.

He was the son of Betty Jane and the late Harold "Buckle" Hutchison.

Frank was married to Frankie (Gifford) Hutchison in 2004. He was close with her family, and is survived by David and Sandi Gifford, and their children, Hunter, Madison and her fiancé, Tristan Rhoades.

Frank was an excellent guitar player, and was in many bands throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed hunting with his father, and vacationing in Tennessee.

In addition to his mother, Frank is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

HUTCHISON - A memorial service for Harold Frank Hutchison, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City, with the Rev. Alan Ion, church pastor, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved