Harold Joseph Ritzert, 93, of Chicora, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in ACMH in Kittanning, following a brief illness.
He was born on his mother's birthday, June 20, 1926, in Chicora, to Irenaeus J. and Vera C. Sweeney Ritzert.
He was well-known in the area for his knowledge of oil, gas and water wells. He owned and operated many wells until he was 86 years old.
He was an U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora.
He is survived by his children, Donna J. (Daniel) Stahlman, Mary J. (Gary) Tichansky, Alicia J. Beighley (Jeffery McAnallen), Erin J. Ritzert (Michael Steighner) and Donald J. Ritzert, all of Chicora, Michael J. Ritzert of Butler, Bryan J. (Teresa) Ritzert of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Edward J. Ritzert.
He was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alama Crosby, Ruth Crow and Vera Ann Clingensmith; his brothers, Kenneth and Donald Ritzert; and his grandson, Bryan Scott Ritzert.
RITZERT - A private blessing service for Harold Joseph Ritzert, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, was held and officiated by Father Matt McClain of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora.
Interment was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Oakland, Chicora.
Arrangements were handled by Steighner Funeral Home, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, P.O. Box 246, Chicora, PA 16025.
For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.