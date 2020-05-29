Harold Marburger Wonderly Jr.
Harold Marburger Wonderly Jr. of Ruskin, Fla., formerly of Butler, died at midnight, May 25, 2020.
Harold was the son of Harold Marburger Sr. and Bernice J. Keener.
Harold was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School.
He attended First Christian Church of Sun City, Fla.
Harold is survived by three sons and their wives, David and Val of Spring Hill, Fla., H. Paul of Delevan, N.Y., and Mark and Connie of Black River, N.Y.; his brother, Daryl and his wife, Jeane, of Tucson, Ariz.; and his sister, Mrs. Elaine B. Brown of Butler.
Harold is also survived by a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a nephew, Daryl E. Wonderly Jr. and his wife, Carrie; his niece, Lisa Sigler and her husband, Steven; and several cousins.
Mr. Wonderly was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet E. Ross Wonderly of Butler, whom he married on Nov. 28, 1947; one of his children; and a grandson.
WONDERLY - There was no visitation for Harold Marburger Wonderly Jr., who died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Cremation services were provided by Sun City Funeral Home, Sun City, Fla.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
