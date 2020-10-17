Harold Rhinehart Beazell III, 70, of Franklin, formerly of Butler passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Athens, Ohio. Hal was the son of the late Harold R. Beazell Jr. and Marilyn Weaver Beazell of Butler.
Hal was a 1967 graduate of Butler Area High School, and 1971 graduate of Salem University in Salem, W.Va.
While his passion for over 47 years was that of an artist, he supported himself using his skills in the restaurant industry, building homes and house painting. Devoted to his craft of acrylic painting, Hal's pen name was "Rhinehart." Over the years, he received many recognitions for his art.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Charles Robert Scott lll.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Tracy (Jason Midlam) of Georgia; and his granddaughter, Avery Elizabeth VanDyne.
He was the brother of Marcia Beazell Scott (Bob) of Allentown, and Cynthia Beazell Krchnavy (Stephen) of Sarver; the uncle to Christina Scott Harley (John), Felicity Scott Bodden (Kyle), Brittnye Scott, Matt Junker (Janette), and Laura Svetlana Romonovich (Zachary); and the great-uncle to 11.
BEAZELL - A memorial service for Harold Rhinehart Beazell III, who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, will be announced at a later date, and will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 312 W. Park St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to The Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St., Franklin, PA 16323.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.huffhuneral.com
.