Dr. Harold W. Huber of Tucson, Ariz., entered heaven with his passing on July, 17, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, and served four years as an aviation boatswain's mate. During his time in the service, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet CV-12.
He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from California University of Pennsylvania, and continued his education by completing his master's and doctorate in philosophy from Michigan State University.
Dr. Huber had a long and eventful group of experiences working in and with all levels of education, from elementary through college-university settings. Dr. Huber taught in the classroom, worked in administration, including district superintendent in Claremont, Minn., and served on the faculty at Central Michigan University for 15 years, retiring in 1996.
Harold was the last remaining son of Harry William and Mina (Burkett) Huber.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Ruth; his sons, Harold Steven (Maru) Huber, Paul William (Bonnie) Huber and David Brian (Brigitte) Huber, and his daughter, Michelle Dawn (Rick) Williams, all from his former wife of 49 years, Norma, who preceded him in death in 2006; and eight grandchildren.
The combination of his light-hearted sense of humor and ability to feel deeply about the things that matter will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
HUBER - Arrangements for Dr. Harold W. Huber, who died Friday, July, 17, 2020, are under the direction of Adair Funeral Home-Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson, Ariz.
Please visit www.adairfuneralhomes.com
.