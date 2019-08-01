Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold W. "Frank, Speed" Schoeffel. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born June 8, 1924, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Wilheim and Matilda Kristophel Schoeffel.

He was a life member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.

He retired from Callery Chemical in 1986, with 33 years as the production supervisor.

Frank proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 278th Engineer Combat Battalion.

He was a member of the Butler Music Association and enjoyed square dancing at the Harlansburg Volunteer Fire Co. He also loved traveling.

When asked how tall he was, his quick response was "5 foot 18 inches."

He is survived by a daughter, Kitty Martin and her fiancé, Schuffay Tartal; a son, Patrick (Tammy) Schoeffel of Powhatan, Va.; and two grandsons, Michael (Caitlin) Schoeffel of North Carolina, and Philip Schoeffel of Virginia.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Florence V. Michael Schoeffel, who passed away on Aug. 25, 1994; and one sister, Evelyn Boice.

SCHOEFFEL - The family of Harold Schoeffel, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will receive friends and relatives from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City, where a celebration of his life will follow.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Evans City Cemetery.

The family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Additional information may be obtained at







Harold W. "Frank" "Speed" Schoeffel, 95, of Evans City passed away Monday evening in Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.Born June 8, 1924, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Wilheim and Matilda Kristophel Schoeffel.He was a life member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.He retired from Callery Chemical in 1986, with 33 years as the production supervisor.Frank proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 278th Engineer Combat Battalion.He was a member of the Butler Music Association and enjoyed square dancing at the Harlansburg Volunteer Fire Co. He also loved traveling.When asked how tall he was, his quick response was "5 foot 18 inches."He is survived by a daughter, Kitty Martin and her fiancé, Schuffay Tartal; a son, Patrick (Tammy) Schoeffel of Powhatan, Va.; and two grandsons, Michael (Caitlin) Schoeffel of North Carolina, and Philip Schoeffel of Virginia.Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Florence V. Michael Schoeffel, who passed away on Aug. 25, 1994; and one sister, Evelyn Boice.SCHOEFFEL - The family of Harold Schoeffel, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will receive friends and relatives from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City, where a celebration of his life will follow.He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Evans City Cemetery.The family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close