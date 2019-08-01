Harold W. "Frank" "Speed" Schoeffel, 95, of Evans City passed away Monday evening in Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born June 8, 1924, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Wilheim and Matilda Kristophel Schoeffel.
He was a life member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.
He retired from Callery Chemical in 1986, with 33 years as the production supervisor.
Frank proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 278th Engineer Combat Battalion.
He was a member of the Butler Music Association and enjoyed square dancing at the Harlansburg Volunteer Fire Co. He also loved traveling.
When asked how tall he was, his quick response was "5 foot 18 inches."
He is survived by a daughter, Kitty Martin and her fiancé, Schuffay Tartal; a son, Patrick (Tammy) Schoeffel of Powhatan, Va.; and two grandsons, Michael (Caitlin) Schoeffel of North Carolina, and Philip Schoeffel of Virginia.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Florence V. Michael Schoeffel, who passed away on Aug. 25, 1994; and one sister, Evelyn Boice.
SCHOEFFEL - The family of Harold Schoeffel, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will receive friends and relatives from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City, where a celebration of his life will follow.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Evans City Cemetery.
The family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019